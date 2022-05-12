2023: What Tinubu Will Do If He Fails To Clinch APC Ticket – Babachir Lawal

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, has said Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will go back home if he loses during the All Progressives Congress presidential primary.

He said the former governor of Lagos will not upset the system if he fails to clinch the party’s presidential ticket.

Lawal was speaking after he accompanied others to submit the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms on behalf of Tinubu to APC officials in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to Lawal: “We are democrats and we believe that if there are one million contestants on the platform of APC, we will carry the majority of the delegates at the convention. So, the more the merrier, they are all welcome. We are 100 percent prepared.

“There are no challenges. We are politicians, we have been in this game for many years. Whatever challenges there are, we have already converted them into opportunities.

“Asiwaju is a democrat. Every politician should not be afraid of the election because the probabilities are two: either you win or lose. So, if we lose at the convention we go back home, we lick our wounds and prepare to support the winner if he emerges in a free and fair manner”.