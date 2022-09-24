Headline

2023: What Tinubu Offered Me When We Met In London – Wike

Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
Wike
Nyesom Wike

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has claimed the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, offered him a senatorial ticket when they met in London, United Kingdom.

Wike revealed this during a media chat on Friday morning.

The governor arranged the chat in a bid to address the crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party.

According to Wike, he contested the presidential primaries because he wanted to be the candidate, so he didn’t buy a senatorial form.

“I didn’t contest so I can become a vice presidential candidate.

“I am not like others who were not serious and bought senatorial form alongside presidential form, and that’s why when Tinubu offered me senate slot, I didn’t go for it.”

