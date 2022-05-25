Headline

2023: We Will Bomb Terrorrists Daily Until They Run Away – Amaechi

Rotimi Amaechi
Rotimi Amaechi

Former Minister of Transportation and presidential hopeful, Rotimi Amaechi, has said if elected as president in 2023, he will bomb terrorists in the country until they run away.

He said he had the ability to solve the insecurity in the country because he was able to end militancy in Rivers State when he was governor.

Amaechi said this while canvassing for the support of delegates in Katsina State ahead of the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential primary.

He said: “If you know Rivers State before I became the Governor, you will know there were serious cases of kidnappings and killings in the State that made oil companies move away, but in 6 months, I restored security.

“General Buratai (former Chief of Army Staff) was then a Brigade Commander, for six months I did not sleep. So I said, they too will not sleep. Until they left Rivers people to sleep, then me too, I started sleeping.

“That’s why anywhere I go for consultations with delegates, I go with Gen. Buratai and former Inspector General of Police, Abba Suleiman, who was the Commissioner of Police in Rivers State at the time and the former Chief of Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar who was Air Force commander in Rivers then. We were bombing them everyday until they ran away.”

On revamping the Nigeria economy, the former transport minister said “there is need to move back to agriculture and move from agriculture to industrialization and manufacturing.”

