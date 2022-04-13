2023: Udom Emmanuel Visits IBB, Abdulsalam Over Presidential Ambition

Presidential Hopeful and Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel , continued his consultation of strategic stakeholders, in furtherance of his Presidential bid, by visiting two former Heads of State, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (Rtd.) and General Abdulsalam Abubakar(Rtd.) in Minna.

He intimated the Elder Statesmen of his vision for a better Nigeria defined by a revamped economy, security of lives and property and durable infrastructure.

Both former leaders congratulated him for his courage in stepping into the ring at the national stage and commended the excellent manner he has administered Akwa Ibom State. They assured him of their blessings, advice and prayers.

Governor Emmanuel was accompanied by HE Senator Gabriel Suswam- former Governor of Benue, Col. Habibu Shuaibu(Rtd)- former Military Governor of Niger and Plateau States and Comrade Ini Ememobong, Commissioner for Information & Strategy, Akwa Ibom State.