2023: Traders Support Ugwuanyi, Mbah, Abba, Other PDP Candidates

LRepresentatives of traders in the 37 markets in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State under the auspices of Nsukka Amalgamated Traders Association (NATA), on Thursday, trooped out en masse to the Government House, Enugu, to thank Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his administration’s numerous interventions towards their safety and wellbeing.

The visibly joyful traders also thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for the success of the first and second phases of the Enugu State Traders Empowerment Scheme (Raffle Draw) which empowered many lucky traders across the registered markets in the state with the sum of N50,000 each to grow their various businesses.

The traders disclosed that the empowerment programme benefited a lot of them in Nsukka LGA, adding that the money had a multiplier effect on the growth of their businesses.

They expressed profound gratitude to Gov. Ugwuanyi for deploying one fire fighting truck and one Rapid Response vehicle to Ogige Market, Nsukka, for safety of life and property in the market.

The traders went further to thank the governor for approving the release of funds for the construction of a fire service station in Ogige Market, Nsukka, to enhance safety measures in the market.

They equally expressed deep appreciation to Gov. Ugwuanyi for also approving the recruitment of 20 firefighters who will work in Ogige Market, as well as the purchase of firefighting tools such as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and Foam Making Compound (AAAF), among others, to be used in the market.

Speaking on behalf of the traders, the President of NATA, Chief Mrs. Ngozi Ozioko, disclosed that the governor’s interventions in Ogige Market, Nsukka, are not only for the benefit of traders in the market but also for the entire markets in Enugu North Senatorial District, stressing that “anywhere there is emergency, the equipment will be deployed there from Ogige Market, immediately”.

Mrs. Ozioko also told Gov. Ugwuanyi that “you have liberated the traders”.

The NATA President, therefore, assured Gov. Ugwuanyi, who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Enugu North Senatorial District in the 2023 general election, that the traders will mobilize massive support for him, the PDP governorship candidate in Enugu State, Barr. Peter Mbah, the party’s candidate for Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency, Chief Engr. Vita Abba, the PDP candidates for Nsukka East and West constituencies, Barr. Mrs. Christiana Onah and Amos Agbo respectively, and other candidates of the PDP.

She maintained the traders are unanimous in their decision to support the governor and other PDP candidates, stressing: “We have no opposition because we don’t see any reason to have opposition since our able governor (Ugwuanyi) has always been there for us as a true father and leader”.

The traders commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for numerous development projects in Enugu State especially in the University town of Nsukka in keeping with his inaugural address, adding that they are also delighted at the peace entrenched in the state by the governor.

In his speech, Chief Christian Onah used the opportunity to appreciate Gov. Ugwuanyi for the numerous roads constructed by his administration, revealing that the traders are major beneficiaries of the road infrastructure.

“Our products are now new products because since you constructed our roads, our products no longer get dusty. We thank you for that”.

Other speakers, including representative of Hausa traders, Sule Idris, spoke in the same vein, appreciating Gov. Ugwuanyi for his good works and benevolence to the traders and reassured him of their unflinching support for his senatorial bid and for other PDP candidates, namely the governorship candidate, Barr. Mbah, the candidate for Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency, Engr. Abba, among others.

Responding, Gov. Ugwuanyi thanked the traders for their unalloyed support and solidarity and urged them to continue to pray fervently for the state and his administration so that it will finish stronger and end in praise.

The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to the wellbeing of the traders of Enugu State, disclosing that more people-oriented programmes that would improve their lots will be unfolded soon.

Engr. Abba, Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Prof. Malachy Okwueze, the Chairman, Nsukka LGA, Barr. Walter Ozioko and the Executive Secretary, Enugu State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, Barr. Nestor Ezeme, were among the dignitaries at the event.