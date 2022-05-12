2023: Tinubu Will Win If PDP… Reno Omokri

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has said Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will win the 2023 election if the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, fails to field a strong contender.

He said this while reacting to the 370 delegates and 12 sitting governor’s who signed the All Progressives Congress Expression of Interest and Nomination forms submitted by Tinubu in Abuja on Wednesday.

Omokri tweeted, “12 sitting Governors signed Tinubu’s Presidential nomination form. Quite impressive. Quite impressive indeed. I hope PDP is watching. Note that our Presidential primaries will hold 2 days BEFORE the APC hold theirs. If we pick the wrong candidate, Tinubu will win!”