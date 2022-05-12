Headline

2023: Tinubu Will Win If PDP… Reno Omokri

Elizabeth Karrem6 hours ago
58
Bola Tinubu
Bola Tinubu

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has said Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will win the 2023 election if the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, fails to field a strong contender.

He said this while reacting to the 370 delegates and 12 sitting governor’s who signed the All Progressives Congress Expression of Interest and Nomination forms submitted by Tinubu in Abuja on Wednesday.

Omokri tweeted, “12 sitting Governors signed Tinubu’s Presidential nomination form. Quite impressive. Quite impressive indeed. I hope PDP is watching. Note that our Presidential primaries will hold 2 days BEFORE the APC hold theirs. If we pick the wrong candidate, Tinubu will win!”

Tags
Elizabeth Karrem6 hours ago
58

Related Articles

Orji Kalu

You’re A Betrayer, Orji Kalu Fires Back At Edwin Clark

2 hours ago
Muhammadu Buhari

Consider Plight Of Students, Call Of Strike, Buhari Appeals To ASUU

2 hours ago

Buhari’s Aide, Bashir Ahmad, Trolls Jonathan Supporters Over APC Membership

2 hours ago

2023: What Tinubu Will Do If He Fails To Clinch APC Ticket – Babachir Lawal

6 hours ago