2023: Struggle For Southern Presidency Won’t Be In Vain – Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has advised that the struggle for the President of Nigeria to come from the Southern part of the country in 2023 should not be in vain.

Governor Akeredolu, who is the Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, said the North can not retain power after spending eight years in office.

The Governor spoke on Sunday at the 40th Holy Ghost Convention Dinner of The Sword of the Spirit Ministries held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, Agbawo, Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

Governor Akeredolu explained that he led his colleagues in the Southern Governors’ Forum to demand a Southern Presidency despite stiff opposition from some quarters.

He called on the people not to throw away the chances of producing the next President, particularly from the Southwest where Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu hails from.

Akeredolu described Tinubu as the best choice, adding that he has the experience and courage to tackle the challenges facing the country.

On the Muslim/Muslim ticket, the Governor pleaded with Christians to look beyond religion and focus on the competency of the Presidential candidate.

While stressing that the buck stops on the President’s table, the Governor added that what is important is to have a Southern President come 2023.

He said: ”I discussed with Bishop Francis Wale Oke that presidency must come to the South. Take it or leave it, it is the minimum we can get. It must come to the South. The North cannot produce President for eight years and still want to retain it for another eight years. It is not going to work.

“That is why under the Southern Governors’ Forum, where, luckily, God made me the chairman, we kept harmering on that. It must come to the South. And when it also got to our party in APC, we fought that it must come to the South.

“Luckily, it did not only come to South, it came to the South West. Now, where do we stand? I understand our feelings because I’m one of you. I am a Christian. All of us here are worried. What will be our gain, and that, why is my party, the APC throwing up a Muslim/Muslim ticket.

“It has been a real issue for all us. Even members of the party, it has been an issue for us. We have debated it, fought it and we have done so many things on it. I have always said to people, my fight was for Southern President.

“Now it has come to the South West, will I now throw the baby away with the bathwater? Can I, in all honesty, do it? Should I, in all honesty, do it?

“We call it a matter of coincidence. It is a matter of conscience. All of us are here, why don’t we look at it from one angle. The buck stops on the table of the President. Do we have a capable hand who can manage the affairs if given the opportunity? Do you have a man who is bold enough to challenge incursion into our land? That is it.

“All of us here have lived together for years and we didn’t allow religion to bring fight among us. We have Muslims in our families and there is no fight. We have many leaders in Yoruba land who have both Muslims and Christians in their families and there is no fight.

“So, we want to appeal to our people that this is our time. I want to appeal to all our senior Pastors and General Overseers to help talk to their followers. We politicians can only do little. This is our time, please don’t be angry.”

Earlier, the Founder, The Sword of the Spirit Ministries, who is also the President, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale Oke, specially appreciated God for His good works and the journey so far.