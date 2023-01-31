2023: Stay Neutral, INEC Warns Transport Unions

Members of the transport unions are required, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to take the oath of neutrality on election day.

This information was provided on Tuesday during a meeting to raise awareness about the execution of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between INEC and the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and other unions in advance of the upcoming elections.

According to him, working together with the road transport unions became necessary since Nigeria’s election administration has always struggled with the logistical issue.

He said: “For the 2023 general election, the commission has included the marine Workers Union of Nigeria for efficient maritime transportation. The time has come to stop all excuses and provide effective logistics to ensure hitch-free arrangements for the 2023 general election.

“Nigeria should not wait for the arrival of personnel and materials at the polling units. Rather, we should be there waiting for the arrival of voters.

We believe that this is achievable.

“I can’t conclude my remarks without reminding you of your obligation to neutrality. The work of INEC requires non-partisanship. Working in partnership with the Commission, you will be required to subscribe to the oath of neutrality and to demonstrate your non-partisanship in the work you do practically on election day.”

Yakubu explained to the unions that the MOU encompassed both forward and reverse logistics, highlighting the need to get the men and supplies back to the predetermined places following the election.

The panel was working together for effective maritime transportation, the head of the commission indicated.

The chairman gave Nigerians the reassurance that every national institution will be involved in the success of the general election in 2023.