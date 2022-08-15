2023: South-South Groups Vow To Work For Tinubu

Various youth groups in the Southsouth geopolitical zone have rated the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu better than others in the race for 2023 saying they will work for his victory at the poll.

They listed Tinubu’s competence, experience, his detribalised character, his performance as governor, his support for youths and his penchant at discovering and empowering talents among others as their reasons for supporting him.

A Youth Leader, Mark Being Mark, said already a massive mobilisation for Tinubu was ongoing at the grassroots in Southsouth and Southeast.

He said a coalition known as South-South, South-East Coalition for Tinubu (SSET) had been birthed and members of the coalition had commenced a house-to-house sensitisation to dispel lies and misinformation against the APC candidate.

Mark, who confirmed that he is the Deputy Youth Leader of the coalition, said they were targeting at least 10 million votes for Tinubu in the 11 states of the two zones.

Mark said they were convinced despite activities of ethnic bigots and religious fundamentalists that Tinubu remained the best for the presidency at “this critical moment of our history”.

He said: “Tinubu’s foundation in Lagos and his economic blueprint are visible even to the blind. I recall how he stood against the military and fought for the democracy we are enjoying today.

“Tinubu is a man of courage and we know that he is the only one that will tackle the insecurity currently ravaging the country. Tinubu is the only one that has best interest of youths at heart. He knows how to create enabling environment for youths to have jobs.

“Our coalition is currently penetrating the grassroots to preach the gospel of Tinubu to people. Our membership is increasing everyday and our target is to give the APC Presidential Candidate at least 10million votes in the Southsouth and the Southeast”.

The National President, Anioma Youth Forum (Worldwide), Nandi Ofonye, said they had resolved to back a President of Southern extraction in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election adding that Tinubu remained their only choice

He said the APC presidential flag bearer won their admiration as the only one with the required political will and courage to revamp Nigeria.

He insisted that the Tinubu/ Shettima ticket would solve the mounting security challenges and unlock the nation’s economic potential.

He heaped praises on Tinubu for discovering and mentoring many great leaders, stressing that despite leaving power since 2003, Tinubu had continued to play pivotal role in national development.

Nnamdi said: “The Tinubu/Shettima Presidency is one some of us have been looking forward with great anticipation. Bola Tinubu has capacity to make Nigeria great.

“When you look at his past records as former Lagos governor, he has, despite out of power since 2003, exert considerable political clout and play huge role in national development. He continues to mentor leaders in strategic positions of governance. He is a man with foresight and does not lack courage to take tough decisions”.

Ofonye downplayed the same faith ticket controversy, saying it would not impact negatively on chances of the APC presidential candidate in the 2023 election.

He said: “We are not moved by the outcries. I am a staunch Catholic but a nation in dire need for development needs a capable leader like Bola Tinubu.

“We must downplay these sentiments. Tinubu has shown himself to be a liberal minded man. There is no further validation of this than the fact that he is married to a Christian who is a pastor.”

Also, Convener, Ugo Anioma Solidarity Movement, Apostle Victor Sorokwu said the Tinubu Presidency would be an opportunity for a national rebirth.

He said his pressure group would join forces with like minded groups across the Niger-Delta region to promote the APC and Tinubu.

He insisted that Tinubu’s administration would guarantee economic prosperity and equitable distribution of power to all ethnic groups, highlighting his feat as Lagos State governor.

He said,” Tinubu presidency portends a national rebirth. Tinubu is a tested and proven leader. He is a maker of leaders and believes in mentoring others for leadership role.

“He has laid a foundation for progressive massive development. Lagos is an outstanding economy in African because of Tinubu and other great leaders of past years. In fact,Tinubu is synonymous with excellence in public governance.”

Another youth leader, Akiba Ekpeyong, said his group was convinced about the track record of the APC presidential candidate and had resolved to support him.

Akiba, who the Secretary of the Niger Delta Youths Front (NDYF), Cross River chapter, described Tinubu as a builder of youths.

He said: “On Tinubu track record you’ll agree with me that nationally, Tinubu has built many youths, who are occupying different leadership positions.

“Tinubu stands out as a man, who had invested so much on others across political, religious and tribal divides. His footprints of empowerment is everywhere. As youths in the Niger Delta we are supporting Tinubu because he represents capacity, development and prosperity.

“So for us in the South, we support Tinubu because we’re sure that when Tinubu becomes president, having had the nature of giving out; having had the nature of raising people, having had the nature of making leaders, Nigeria will be greater with such a president.

“If you look at the body language of Tinubu as it concerns our seaports, he is going to open up the waterways and that will benefit us in the Southsouth”.