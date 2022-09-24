2023: Shun Candidates Issuing Bogus Statistics, Sanwo-Olu Tells Electorates

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged electorates to shun candidates issuing bogus statistics.

Sanwo-Olu spoke in Ikeja on Friday at a Special Prayer Session/Jumat Service to commemorate the 62nd Independence Day celebration.

According to the Governor who was represented by his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, only the APC candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has the ability to sustain the nation’s economy.

”We should look at who has access to the sources for businesses”, NAN quoted him saying.

”Nigerians should look at who has the ability to protect the integrity of our country by sustaining the military, training them well.”

The governor cautioned against using religion to cause distractions ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“If we can put our lives in the hands of doctors without asking for their religion before surgery, why then are doing otherwise?”