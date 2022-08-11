2023: Sheathe Your Swords, Bode George Tells Atiku, Wike, Others

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Bode George has urged members to sheathe their swords ahead of the 2023 general elections.

George particularly urged the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to reach out to the aggrieved Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike.

He also urged the party’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu to fulfil his campaign promise by resigning from the position.

Speaking at a press conference held at his residence in Ikoyi, Lagos, George said, “Ayu once said if the presidential candidate should emerge from the North, he’ll resign. I want to take on him for his word. Why are you now trying to reverse the role? Your word must be your bond.

“However, I appeal to all sides to sheathe their swords.

“It’s absolutely necessary and makes a lot of sense for the candidate who wants to wear the big crown, Atiku Abubakar, to start the networking of people and multiple congregation of efforts that’ll make the party succeed.

“I urge Ezenwo Wike to maintain an abiding interest and fidelity to the PDP, which is the best in terms of national outlook, format and reputation.”