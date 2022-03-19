2023: Saraki Hails PDP’s Slashing Cost Of Nomination Forms For Youths

The immediate past Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has hailed the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for slashing by 50 per cent the cost of expression of interest and nomination forms for young people.

The party’s National Reconciliation & Strategy Committee chaired by Saraki had earlier last year made that recommendation to the party.

Reacting to the move, Saraki, “Following the recommendation of the #OfficialPDPNig National Reconciliation & Strategy Committee early last year, I applaud the moves by our party to sustain further youth inclusion by slashing the cost of nomination and expression of interest forms for youth by 50%.

“Once again, #OfficialPDPNig has shown that we are working to sustain a collaborative atmosphere between the older and younger generation, as we look forward to rescuing Nigeria in 2023.”