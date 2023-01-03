2023: Sanwo-Olu Urges Clerics To Pray For Nigeria

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged religious leaders, particularly the Prelate and clergymen of the Methodist Church Nigeria to continuously pray for Nigeria and Lagos State as the country prepares for the forthcoming general elections.

He said the prayers and counsel of the religious leaders are most needed at this crucial time especially as the country prepares for the general elections slated for February 25 and March 11.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made the appeal on Tuesday during a courtesy visit by the Prelate, Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence Oliver Aba, at Lagos House Marina.

He also implored Nigerians to conduct themselves in a way and manner that will continue to guarantee the peace and security of the country.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who congratulated Aba on his election as the Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, also called for continuous collaboration, partnership, and the relationship between the church and government.

He said: “It is the beginning of a new year and we expect that in the course of the year, a lot of things will happen in our country including the forthcoming elections. So, there is no better time to continue to pray for this country and the State, to ensure that the wishes of the people are reflected.

“We don’t have any other place and everyone of us has a role to play as stakeholders and leaders in our community to ensure that we use our space well so that at the of the day, we still have a country, a state and people to continue to lead because we are in a position of leadership and God will bless all of us. Your prayers and counsel will be most needed at this time.”

Speaking earlier, Prelate Abah commended Governor Sanwo-Olu’s giant strides in Lagos State in different critical sectors, especially the Lagos Blue Line Rail, which is expected to be commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari later this month.

He said: “Our general overview of Nigeria’s political and developmental landscape has left us in no doubt about the uncommon giant strides being recorded in the foremost State in Nigeria, Lagos. Through the vision, perspicacity, and tenacity of your administration and that of your predecessors, Lagos State has become the cynosure of all eyes and the reference point for excellence in administration, visionary leadership, and welfare for all Lagosians and more.

“We want to give you assurance of our support as a church. Given the commendable succession plan in Lagos State which has assured incremental development and progress and the giant strides, projects, and vision of your administration, we do not have any doubts about your continuation in office through a resounding success during the 2023 elections.

“You and all that pertain to you in the march for the progress of Lagos State and Nigeria shall continue to be in our prayers for divine empowerment and ennoblement to accomplish even more than you can humanly envision through the enabling grace in Christ Jesus! Amen.

“The people called Methodists in Nigeria and in the Diasporas shall continue to have you in prayers for good health, insightful inspiration, and an excellent team of lieutenants as you take office for your second term in office as Governor of Lagos State and beyond!”

His Eminence Aba also assured Governor Sanwo-Olu of continuous collaboration and partnership between the church and Lagos State Government for mobilisation of Lagosians for progress, development, and the execution of the laudable plans of the Lagos Project and Scheme.

The Prelate was accompanied by the National Women Fellowship President and the Wife of the Prelate, Deaconess Maria Aba; Secretary of Conference, Methodist Church Nigeria, Rt. Revd (Dr.) Babatunde Abiodun Taiwo and his wife, Nneoma; Bishop Diocese of Ikeja and Chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rt. Rev (Dr.) STV Adegbite; Prelate Chaplain, Very Revd Ine Ekpeyong; Lay President Diocese of Lagos, Sir Gbolahan Oriyomi and the Lay President of Diocese of Lagos Mainland, Sir Sola Adu.

Also in attendance are Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi; Special Adviser to the Governor on Religion (Christian), Very Revd. Bukola Adeleke and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Mrs. Ololade Aina.