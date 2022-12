… adjourns to Jan. 17

The House of Representatives has passed the 2023 Appropriation Bill.

Lawmakers on Wednesday passed the sum of N21.827 trillion as the country’s budget for 2023.

The key components are Statutory Transfers, N967.486billion; Debt Service, N6.557tn; Recurrent (Non-Debt) Expenditure, N8.329tn; and Capital Expenditure, N5.972tn.

Meanwhile, the House adjourned till January 17, 2023.