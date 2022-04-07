2023 Presidency: No To PDP Consensus Candidate, Says Fayose

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has kicked against moves by some members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to have a consensus candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

According to him, the consensus model will rob Nigerians of their preferred choice, adding that it is not democratic in anyway.

This is as he vowed not to step down from his 2023 presidential ambition.

Fayose said this while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“They said they want all of us to come and do consensus. I don’t know about them but I have taken a form today and I am not going to step down.

“Do you know the mind of Nigerians? Do you know who they want? I will go to that election and I won’t step down. Any meeting or anywhere they talk about consensus, as good as that language looks, it is undemocratic,” he said.

This coming hours after the former governor visited the National Secretariat of the PDP in Abuja to purchase the N40 million Expression of Interest and Nomination forms.