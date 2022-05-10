2023 Presidency: Anyim Seeks Support From Sambo

Former Secretary General of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim, has paid a visit to former vice president Namadi Samdo, over his presidential ambition.

Anyim is contesting for the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

According to him, Sambo charged him to stand strong in his resolve to offer himself to lead the charge for the urgent task of rebuilding and reuniting Nigeria from May 29th 2023.

He wrote on Facebook, “While in Kaduna yesterday, I was graciously hosted by Former Vice President, Arch Namadi Sambo (GCON) in his home. We had a most fruitful discussion.

“Arch. Sambo and I are on the same page on the urgent need to recover Nigeria from the precipice. We both reiterated that deep knowledge of the challenges of Nigeria gained from active involvement in the governance process at high level over time is key to finding sustainable solutions to problems of Nigeria.

“He affirmed that by my experience, exposure, competence and temperament, I am cut out for the job. He charged me to stand strong in my resolve to offer myself to lead the charge to for the urgent task of rebuilding and reuniting Nigeria from May 29th 2023.

“It was for me a great honour to receive his endorsement, blessings and prayers.