2023: Police, Army, Others Embark On Show Of Force In Anambra

Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
39

The Police, Military and other security agencies on Tuesday embarked on a show of force in demonstration of readiness to protect lives and properties in Anambra State ahead of the general election.

The Show of Force led by the Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng, had the Military, Navy, DSS, the Nigeria Civil Defence Corps, Federal Road Safety, Immigration Service and other sister agencies in the convoy.

This was disclosed by the PRO Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu.

