2023: PDP Would’ve Handed Ticket To Tinubu – Bala Mohammed

The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, has said a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, would have been handed the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, had it been he was in the party.

Mohammed said this despite him being a presidential hopeful on the platform of the PDP.

Speaking as a guest on AriseTV, Mohammed commended Tinubu for the formation of the APC and noted that if not for him, Buhari would not have been President.

“I was lucky I met Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, (vice president) Osinbajo we discussed, he (Tinubu) called me consensus.

“I told him (Tinubu), if you were in PDP, we would have given you the (presidential) ticket because we know that without you, (Muhammadu) Buhari wouldn’t have been the president.

“In PDP, we recognise contribution. We have people in Nigeria that we must recognise and it was definitely a good outing for me.”