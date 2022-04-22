2023: PDP Needs To Work Together To Secure Victory -Wike

Presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has urged all members of the party to close ranks with a new resolve to clinch electoral victory in the 2023 presidential election for the party.

Governor Wike gave the charge while wooing delegates of the party in Adamawa State on Thursday when he met with them in Yola.

The governor said that in working for electoral victory, PDP requires a leader that is very courageous, fearless and has the capacity to turn around the misfortune foisted on Nigeria by the All Progressives Congress, APC .

“God has given us (PDP) the opportunity to present me. So, on that day of primaries, my dear delegates, it is in your hands to give me the ticket.

“We must make sure that we work together for the party to win election. Whoever emerges, we will all join hands together and work for victory to come to PDP.”

Governor Wike explained that he was presenting himself for the exalted office of the president of Nigeria because of his records of success.

He restated the need for PDP to give it’s presidential ticket to the person who has capacity to win election for the party.

“This time around, there is no sentiment of where you come from. What PDP needs now is to win election.

“That person who you would present today and can face the All Progressives Congress (APC) and face this federal government to win the election in 2023, that person is me.”

The governor warned that If PDP makes the mistakes again and lose the 2023 election, it may likely spell doom for the party.

“This is our last chance to take back power from this bad party called APC. If you make the mistakes again, and we lose the 2023 election then you’ll know that PDP will be finished.”

The Rivers State governor told them that he was aware that their father and leader is also in the race, but his love for Nigeria and what he has accomplished are towering credentials for them to consider.

“You require a leader that is very courageous. You require a leader that is very fearless. You require a leader that has capacity. I know one of your sons, one of your fathers, our leader is running with me. But, I want to appeal to you, I have the capacity to win. Don’t make mistake, I am the one to win this election. So join me now, the train is moving. Every state you go to now, you don’t hear any aspirant other than Wike.”

According to Governor Wike, he and few others stood firm in protection of the party when there was a problem that would have killed it.

“I have worked for this party. When there was problem in this party, few of us stood firm and said PDP will not die. I am happy today that PDP is very strong. One good turn deserves another. I want to appeal to you, I have the capacity to win. Don’t make mistakes about it. I am the one to win this election.”

In his remark, the PDP chairman in Adamawa State, Tahir Shehu, commended Governor Wike for traversing various states of the federation, including Adamawa, canvassing for votes ahead of the PDP convention next month.

Shehu expressed delight that Governor Wike has not only remained in the PDP since 1998, but has continued to sustain the party financially, morally particularly in non-PDP states.

“I call you the Field Marshal of PDP because I know how you sustain the party in the state, particularly the non-PDP states. We know what you did.”

He further added: “We are aware of your pedigree and your track record. All those that are aspiring in PDP who showcase themselves are capable and more than capable not only to ruling Nigeria, but rule the entire Africa.

But please, my plead to all of you is for you to put the interest of the country first and then the interest of our party before our individual interest, because none of the part of Nigeria that has not have more than enough suffering.”