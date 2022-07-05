Headline

2023: Otedola Endorses Tinubu For President

Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
30
Otedola Tinubu
Otedola, Tinubu

Nigerian Businessman, Femi Otedola, has thrown his weight behind the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a social media post, Otedola made his support for Tinubu to become president in 2023 known.

The former chairman of Forte Oil shared a photo of both of them as he expressed excitement about visiting his ‘Great Friend’

“I am always excited visiting my Great Friend. May God grant him his heart’s desire in becoming the President of this great nation” the post read.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
30

Related Articles

lai mohammed

Lai Mohammed Blames ISWAP For Attacks On Christians

3 hours ago

ECOWAS Commends Nigeria’s Contribution

4 hours ago
Rotimi Akeredolu

Akeredolu Reveals Why Tinubu Is Yet To Announce Running Mate

4 hours ago
Peter Obi, Rabiu Kwankwaso

2023: It’ll Be Difficult For Northerners To Vote Peter Obi – Kwankwaso

1 day ago