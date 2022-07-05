2023: Otedola Endorses Tinubu For President

Nigerian Businessman, Femi Otedola, has thrown his weight behind the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a social media post, Otedola made his support for Tinubu to become president in 2023 known.

The former chairman of Forte Oil shared a photo of both of them as he expressed excitement about visiting his ‘Great Friend’

“I am always excited visiting my Great Friend. May God grant him his heart’s desire in becoming the President of this great nation” the post read.