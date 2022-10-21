2023: Osinbajo, Lawan, Amaechi Support Tinubu – Adamu

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has said that all the presidential aspirants who contested the party’s ticket alongside Bola Ahmed Tinubu have now declared support for him.

The APC national chairman, however, challenged the media to meet the said presidential aspirants to hear directly from them.

Speaking during an interactive session with newsmen Thursday at the party’s national secretariat, Senator Adamu said his leadership has embarked on reconciling the aggrieved party chieftains across the country.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmed Lawan, former Minister of Transport, Rotimi Ameachi, among others contested the APC presidential ticket with against the former Lagos state governor.

There have been grave silence from the defeated aspirants since Tinubu won the presidential ticket, June 2022, fuelling disagreements among the contenders.

But when fronted with the question, Adamu faulted the notions held in certain quarters that all the presidential aspirants that lost to Tinubu during the national convention of the party in June have been working underground to scuttle the presidential aspiration of Tinubu.

Asked whether Osinbajo, Lawan and Amaechi were sincerely in support of Tinubu, the national chairman said: “To the best of our knowledge they are (supporting Tinubu). One thing which the fourth estate of the realm owe as a duty is that each of the aspirants for the presidency of this country that presented themselves during the June convention of the party are still alive.

“I don’t see any reason why you have not taken the initiative having observed or having the state of mind to know where do they stand today, none of you have any restrictions to meeting any of these candidates.

“It is not for me to observe, to start talking for them if you notice anything that is not the normal. Or you want something from them that you have not seen. Nothing stops you from talking to any of them.”

On whether his leadership has embarked on reconciling the defeated presidential aspirants, Adamu said: “As for reconciliation, it is a work in progress. We have been doing that, we have been talking to them individually. They are always around in the political space. You can always meet them and ask whatever your curiosity or anxiety is. Go to them and see what they tell you.”

