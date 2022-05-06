2023: Osinbajo, Amaechi, Ngige, Umahi, Others’ll Withdraw From Presdiential Race – Omokri

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has claimed that some presidential aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, will withdraw on the day of the party’s primaries.

Mentioning names, Omokri said Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, former Governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun, the Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi and some others will withdraw from the race.

Omokri made this known in a post on his verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

His tweet read, “Remember how one APC youth leader cried as he ‘voluntarily’ withdrew from the race during the last APC convention?

“That is how Osinbajo, Amaechi, Fayemi, Amosun, Nwajiuba, Ngige, Umahi, Bello and co will weepingly withdraw on the day of the APC presidential primaries.”