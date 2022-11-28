2023: Ohanaeze Should Sponsor Obi – Ezeife

A former governor of Anambra State, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, has urged the Igbo socio-political group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, to sponsor the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, to win the 2023 election.

According to him, the endorsement Obi has gotten from Ohanaeze is not enough.

He added that Obi deserved to be sponsored because he’s accepted in the East and West.

He said, “Ohanaeze should not only endorse Obi but also sponsor him to victory.

“I came to the East, they told me that Obi deserves to be president because it is the turn of Ndigbo.

“I went to the West, they told me that Obi deserves to be president because he has the intelligence and capacity to return Nigeria to part of glory and in the North, they told me that he deserves it because they believe he has the economic survival plans for Nigeria in his palms, based on his antecedents,” he told newsmen yesterday.