2023: Obi Will Get 25% In Most States – Okupe

Former Director General of the Obi-Datti Campaign Council, Doyin Okupe, has said the candidate of the Labour Party Peter Obi, will get 25 per cent in st least 24 states in the 2023 polls.

Okupe said this while rubbishing a projection by a major newspapers company about the 2023 presidential election.

According to the projection, Obi will lose out in most states but will emerge third at the end.

Reacting, Okupe tweeted, “THISDAY ELECTION CENTER PROJECTIONS. I wish to say categorically and with a very high sense of responsibility and objectivity, that the projections are false, bogus and do not represent the actual situation on the ground across the nation. They are essentially aimed at misinforming the public.

“Peter obi will win and lead massively in the SE averagely (70 per cent) including all states in the SS. In the SW, PO will score minimum of 40 per cent in Lagos. 25 per cent in Ogun, Oyo, Ekiti and Ondo. Osun 15 per cent minimum. NW 40 per cent minimum in Kaduna and no less than 10 per cent of all the other six states mainly because of Igbo residents.

“This Day projections ignored many important electoral parameters that have operated in our polity over more than 60yrs. Without any doubt, PO will score 25 per cent in no less than 24/25 states including Taraba, Adamawa and Gombe, and will lead all the other three numerically. He is the candidate to beat.”