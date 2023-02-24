2023: Obi, G5 Will Ensure Tinubu Victory – Keyamo

The spokesperson for the Tinubu-Shettima Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, SAN,has said the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will win on Saturday because of his counterpart in the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and the G5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party.

In a tweet barely 24 hours to the presidential election, Keyamo stated that the result of Obi’s votes will show how the Peoples Democratic Party lost the election to the APC.

He also hinted that Oyo and Rivers states, which are PDP strongholds, were working for the APC.

He wrote, “I’ll pin this tweet: THE REASONS ASIWAJU WILL WIN ARE PETER OBI & THE G5; after @officialABAT is declared winner, add the votes of Obi & the APC votes in Rivers & Oyo to that of PDP, then you’ll see how PDP lost its way. See you all next week when @officialABAT is President-Elect.”