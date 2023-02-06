2023: Nothing Will Scuttle Tinubu’s Victory – Akeredolu

•••Says Struggle For Southern Presidency Must Not Be In Vain

•••Insists Nigeria ‘II Move Forward Under Tinubu

•••Canvasses Votes For Ipinsagba, BTO, Adelegbe, Adefarati, Others

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, CON has called on the people not to allow the struggle for Southern Presidency to be in vain.

Governor Akeredolu explained that since the North has produced the President for eight years, it is the turn of the South to occupy the Presidency.

He stressed that the nation-wide acceptability enjoyed by the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is a signal of victory in the coming election.

The Governor spoke at the APC Ondo North Senatorial Campaign Rally held at Methodist Primary School, Owo.

The rally was attended by the Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa; Speaker of the House of Assembly; Rt. Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun; Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye; Member of the State Executive Council led by the Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu; Senator Remi Okunrinboye; Hon. Femi Adekambi; State Representative on the board of Niger Delta Development Commission, Hon. Gbenga Edema, among others.

Governor Akeredolu assured that the country will flourish under Tinubu, if elected as the President of the Country.

The Governor stressed that no amount of gimmicks and conspiracy can scuttle the victory of the APC Presidential candidate. He described Tinubu as a man whose time has come.

“Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu is tested and trusted. He has been Governor of Lagos State and we know how he transformed the State. I can assure you, Nigeria will move forward under Tinubu as President.” he said.

The Governor urged the people to go out enmass and vote for the APC from Tinubu to the House of Assembly candidates

Governor Akeredolu called on the people of Owo, Ose and Akoko to vote massively for the Senatorial candidate of the party, Pastor Jide Ipinsagba, adding that his experience in the private sector will help him deliver on his mandate, if elected.

He also urged the people to drum support for the House of Representatives Candidates of the party.

The Governor said Hon. Bunmi Tunji-Ojo; Hon. Timehin Adelegbe; and Asiwaju Adegboyega Adefarati will bring quality representation to the people of their Federal Constituencies.

Governor Akeredolu also campaigned for the candidates of House of Assembly in the Senatorial district.

They are Oluwole Emmanuel Ogunmolasuyi,

Owo Constituency 1; Morenike Atinuke Witherspoon, Owo Constituency 2; Olatunji Oshati Maxima, Ose Constituency; Gbogi Emmanuel, Akoko South West Constituency 1; Akeju Bukunmi, Akoko South West Constituency 2; Alaye Adesina, Akoko South East Constituency, Oluwatoyin Victor Japhet

Akoko North East Constituency; Hon Bolaji Fatai Atere, Akoko North West Constituency 1 and Taofik Oladele Mohammed, Akoko North West Constituency 2.

The Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye charged the people to vote for the APC. He stressed the need for party members to prioritise party loyalty for progress and development.

Chairman of the party in the State, Engr. Ade Adetimehin said Owo indigenes are known for their roles in standing for justice and equality in the country’s democracy.

He said:”This is Owo. Akeredolu championed the struggle for Southern Presidency. Baba Ajasin championed the June 12 struggle. Another Owo man has championed Tinubu’s presidency. Let us go to our unit, ward and local government. It is time for Yoruba to be President.

“This election is for the Progressive. Our country will move forward under Tinubu. Vote Tinubu and all the Senate, Reps, and House of Assembly candidates under the APC. Don’t sell your votes.

“Akeredolu’s performance will earn APC victory in Ondo state. This vote should be across board, top to bottom. The ideology of our party is Welfarism.”

Adetimehin later received over 500 PDP members in Akoko led by Bada Sunday and Sola Dauda into the APC.

The Governor later presented the flag of the party to all the candidates.

At the rally, a student movement group, under the aegis of Coalition of Youth Group in Ondo North Senatorial District led by the leader, Comrade Abiola Adidas Obanoyen presented two Awards to the Governor in recognition of his courageous interventions and investment in youths.