2023: Nobody Can Thwart Election – Wike

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike,.has declared that the antics of anti-democratic elements aimed at thwarting the conduct of the forthcoming 2023 general election will fail.

The governor insisted that despite their desperation, such anti-people acts will not succeed because Rivers people are fully prepared to participate in the election.

Governor Wike spoke at the campaign flag-off rally of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that held at the Kalabari National College (KNC) in Buguma City of Askari-Toru Local Government Area (ASALGA) on Monday.

The governor told the people of ASALGA not to allow anything trouble them, but focus on the election because the candidates they are supporting are credible and trust worthy persons who must win.

Governor Wike warned the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party, (SDP) Senator Magnus Abe, to stop raising unnecessary alarm in the media because it appears he is unable to sustain his quest at soliciting acceptance of Rivers people to actualise his governorship dreams.

The Rivers State governor insisted that nobody is stopping any candidate of political parties from campaigning, but if anyone must use public facility for his campaigns then the person should abide by the law and pay the non-refundable security fee of N5M.

The governor recalled that Senator Abe has a penchant for raising false alarm. According to him, Rivers people know there was a time Senator Abe faked being a victim of gun shoot, yet could not produce doctor’s report to the police to substantiate the claim.

Governor Wike told Senator Abe that the kind of popularity that wins election is not secured in the media with false alarms, but achieved with levels of direct relationship sustained with the people.

He told the people of Asari-Toru Local Government Area to expect his administration to flag-off the dualisation of the East-West Road in Emohua to Tema junction in Asari-Toru, before the 25th of February this year and it will include street light.

The governor said all the promises he made to Kalabari people when he sought their support between 2014 and 2015 when he was gunning for governorship have all been fulfilled.

In particular, governor Wike listed the sandfilling project in Abalama town, reconstruction of Marywood Girls School and the phase one of the Tans-kalabari road project which will soon be inaugurated, that will benefit ASALGA people directly.

Campaigning for the PDP consolidation team, Governor Wike urged the people to ensure they vote for Sir Siminialayi Fubara, his running mate Prof Ngozi Odu and other candidates of the party.

Soliciting votes from ASALGA people members, Rivers State PDP governorship candidate Sir Siminialayi Fubara said when elected, he would sustain peace experienced in the area that will enable more development projects executed in the area.

Fubara assured the people that when he becomes governor that he will commence and finish the Phase 2 of the Trans-Kalabari road

Rivers State Chairman of PDP, Ambassador Desmond Akawor , who presented the party’s flag to the various candidates noted that all of them were found faithful, loyal and performing PDP members with two women among them for equitable gender representation.

Speaking on behalf of the candidate, Rivers State deputy governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry-Banigo thanked ASALGA people for their show of love, and to the leaders of the party for considering them worthy to fly the party’s flag.

Dr. Harry-Banigo, who is also the candidate for Rivers West Senatorial District, expressed the hope that as the people mobilised voters from unit to unit, they will win.

She promised that they are resolved to protect the interest of the state as they offer quality representation.

In his speech, Rivers State commissioners for Works, Dr. George-Kelly Dakorinima Alabo noted that until the construction of the Trans-Kalabari Road, that has now linked six more communities, only twelve communities were hitherto connected.

He asserted that ASALGA remains a PDP council and that the people in all the 251 political units will mobilise and deliver about 95% votes to the PDP.