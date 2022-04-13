2023: My Presidential Ambition Not Means To Negotiate For VP Slot -Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State ha said his presidential ambition is not a means to negotiate for the Vice Presidential slot of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

He also denied picking the Senatorial forms like other aspirants of the party have done secretly.

Wike made this known this while addressing PDP delegates in Cross River on Wednesday.

He said, “I am here to introduce myself to you. We have started the process and I have made myself available to people of Cross River. I am running for the President and I am not running for running sake. I will win the party ticket and win the Presidency of this country.

“I am not running to negotiate for Vice President or for anything. I have not collected senate form or any form in case I fail. Some people have sent in their cronies to collect senate forms on their behalf in case there is a consensus.

“I came here for you to see me face to face. Some are sending people to talk to them. I have too much energy and I am ready to go to every nook and cranny of this country. Trust people with energy and I have it.”