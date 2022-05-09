2023: My Ambition Is To Partner With God To Rescue Nigeria – Udom Emmanuel

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has said his presidential ambition is geared towards partnering with God in order to rescue Nigeria from imminent collapse.

According to him, God is looking for someone to partner with in order tp restore the country.

Emmanuel said this on Sunday during the Government House Prayer Conference held at Banquet Hall of Government House, Uyo.

Hear him, “I am not entering the race to be Vice President, I am entering the race so I can partner with God to be the President of Nigeria. I think Nigeria has reached a point where God has to intervene, if God does not intervene in 2023 we should forget it”.

’’God is looking for a leader this time to partner with in order to rescue and restore this country and if we all fold our arms thinking that I don’t want to be blackmailed, misconstrued or misunderstood, we will continue to be where we are. There must be someone who will tell God here am I send me.

“There must arise someone who is going not for self-aggrandizement not for what he can gain, but for what God can use him to do. I am stepping out to say God if you need a man to partner because we’ve not recognized that God needs somebody to partner to rescue Nigeria, Lord, here am I send me I am available’’, he stated.