2023: Miracle Needed For Peter Obi, Labour Party To Win – Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has it will require a miracle before the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, can win the 2023 election.

This is as he took a swipe on Peter Obi and his social media popularity, saying the Labour Party couldn’t Garner significant votes in the governorship election in Osun State.

He said this when he appeared on Arise TV on Friday.

He said: “I rarely don’t expect the Labour Party to take as much votes from the PDP as people are suggesting. We could have seen it in the last elections in Osun State. What is the performance of the Labour Party.

“This is a Party that doesn’t have a Governor, doesn’t have members of the National Assembly, doesn’t have members of the State House of Assembly and Politics in this Country depends on the structures you have at these various levels: At the Local Government level, at the State level and at the National level. So, it is very very difficult to expect a miracle to happen simply because Peter Obi is in Labour Party.

“Afterall, they were saying through the social media, they have more than one million votes in Osun State but how many people stand out to vote for Labour Party, and there again mark you, you are talking about social media, in the North 90% of our people are not tuned to social media.”

When asked to comment on the Muslim-Muslim ticket, the former VP said; “My fundamental disagreement with Tinubu in 2007 was as a result of Muslim-Muslim ticket.

“I have always opposed Muslim-Muslim ticket. I don’t believe this is ripe for countries like Nigeria. There should be balance”.