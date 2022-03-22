2023: ITSO Commends NASS APC Caucus Endorsement Of Tinubu

The Indomitable Tinubu Support Organisation (ITSO), the formidable political support initiative for the actualization of the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has commended the All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus in both the upper and lower chambers of the National Assembly for expressing their support for Asiwaju Tinubu during his visit to the National Parliament in Abuja on Wednesday.

The group gave the commendation in a statement released and signed by its Director-General, Hon. Abdoulbaq Ladi Balogun.

While appreciating the legislators’ recent work in passing several important reform bills, most notably the Electoral Act 2022, the group expressed confidence in the endorsement given to Tinubu stating that the support of the APC caucus in the National Assembly is a reflection of Tinubu’s acceptance throughout the country since the legislators are representatives of different constituents.

“Members of the National Assembly are representative of the people from different constituencies cutting across all regions in the country, they speak their minds. This is a reflection of the acceptance of Asiwaju and the overwhelming votes he will receive across the nation”.

The group urged other political stakeholders to tow the line of the lawmakers and rally support for the emergence of Tinubu as president, assuring Nigerians of a prosperous and rapid transformation when Asiwaju becomes President.

Tinubu recently met with APC caucus of the National Assembly and spoke forthrightly about the their pivotal role in delivering the kinds of reforms he envisions; building on the strong efforts of President Buhari to secure the lives and property of Nigerians by addressing the insecurity in the land; broaden the nation’s economic base; and accelerate growth, particularly in the agricultural and manufacturing / industrial sectors to create meaningful employment opportunities for young Nigerians across the country.

