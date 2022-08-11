2023: It’ll Be Right If Peter Obi, Tinubu Wins – Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has said it will be right if Peter Obi or Asiwaju Bola Tinubu wins the 2023 presidential election.

Akeredolu said this while reiterating his call for the 2023 Presidency to come to the South.

This was during his appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Wednesday, during which he addressed controversy on the Muslim-Muslim ticket fielded by the All Progressives Congress.

“Religion is not the issue now. We have other issues that should be at the frontburner in this country. The issue of restructuring, rotational presidency, etc.

“Since 1999, there is an understanding that the presidency will be rotated between the North and South.

“So if today, we have people who want to deploy manipulation to think they can change it, then we should not accept.

“If you listened to my lecture, I said if (Peter) Obi is elected as president, for me that will be alright. If Bola Ahmed Tinubu is elected, that will be alright.

“For me, it must come to the South,” Akeredolu said.