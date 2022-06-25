2023: INEC Gives Two Conditions For Parties To Change Running Mates

Political parties on Friday were given two conditions by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to change their vice-presidential candidate or candidates.

INEC Commissioner of Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye said candidates can only be substituted if candidates die or withdraw from the race.

Okoye stated this while speaking on Channels TV on Friday.

Any withdrawal must be accompanied by a letter written by the nominated candidate to the political party, indicating he has withdrawn from the race, along with an affidavit sworn.

“The party will now forward the same to INEC. And these are the documents of withdrawal, which will state who the replacements are.

“The issue of withdrawal is at the discretion of the nominated candidate and no one else.”

The likes of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party are still expected to change their running mate before the 2023 general election.