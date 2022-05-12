2023: I’m Fully With Tinubu – El-Rufai

Governor Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna State has said he is fully in support of the presidential ambition of APC chieftain, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

El-rufai said this on Wednesday when he received Tinubu who was accompanied by former Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, former EFCC boss, Nuhu Ribadu, and others.

Shettima had declared the APC delegates in Kaduna were solidly behind Tinubu and his ambition to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

In response, El-rufai said, “Before we confirm what Kashim Shetima said here, I want to confirm from our statutory delegates are you with Asiwaju?” El-Rufai asked, to which the delegates stood in unison, shouting yes.

“Your Excellency, I do what they tell me, they are my bosses. This is how APC in Kaduna works,” he said.