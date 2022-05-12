Politics

2023: I’m Fully With Tinubu – El-Rufai

Anthony Adeniyi5 hours ago
33
Tinubu, El-rufai
Tinubu, El-rufai

Governor Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna State has said he is fully in support of the presidential ambition of APC chieftain, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

El-rufai said this on Wednesday when he received Tinubu who was accompanied by former Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, former EFCC boss, Nuhu Ribadu, and others.

Shettima had declared the APC delegates in Kaduna were solidly behind Tinubu and his ambition to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

In response, El-rufai said, “Before we confirm what Kashim Shetima said here, I want to confirm from our statutory delegates are you with Asiwaju?” El-Rufai asked, to which the delegates stood in unison, shouting yes.

“Your Excellency, I do what they tell me, they are my bosses. This is how APC in Kaduna works,” he said.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi5 hours ago
33

Related Articles

PDP National Secretariat

Communique Of PDP NEC Meeting In Abuja

16 hours ago
Senate

PDP Nominates Danjuma La’ah As New Deputy Minority Whip

1 day ago
Bola Tinubu

Getting Tinubu APC Ticket Is Payback For His Work – Ex-Gov Inuwa Kari

2 days ago

PDP LGA Congresses In Enugu Peaceful, Transparent – National Electoral Panel

2 days ago