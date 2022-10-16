2023: I’m Confident Tinubu Will Win, Says Fayemi

The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has said the All Progressives Congress candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will win the 2023 presidential election.

He, however, admitted that the election will be a tough one for the party.

The Governor said this in an interview with Vanguard.

Fayemi said: “On the impact (of Buhari’s performance) our party, we will have to explain ourselves to the Nigerian people.

“We don’t have a choice, it’s a democracy.

“We’ll ask the Nigerian people to look at the leading candidates and assess them based on their track record, character, competence, capacity, commitment and courage to do the right thing on the Nigeria project and then make their choice.

“But I am reasonably confident that when you look at all the parameters and when you do your calculations, we’re still going to carry the day, maybe by the skin of our teeth, but we’ll carry the day.”

Asked what he will be doing after leaving office, Fayemi said: “I want to be a house husband (laughs). We are all instruments in the hands of God.

“For a start, you know that I belong to a party and my party is in the race for the presidency. I have no choice but to support my party to win that race.

“I’m going to reflect on my experience in the last 12 years, a book, maybe two books will come out of it. I don’t know yet, but maybe a sequel to ‘Out of the shadows.

“I will also be spending some time in the universities.”