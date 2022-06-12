2023: I’ll Work For Tinubu To Be Victorious, Says Lawan

The President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan has pledged to work for the success of the presidential flagbearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Lawan made this known when he received Tinubu at his residence as revealed on Saturday.

The President of the Senate had contested against Tinubu at the presidential primary of the APC which Tinubu won. Lawan emerged fourth in the contest with former Minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, second while vice president Yemi Osinbajo emerged third.

Sharing on social media, he wrote, “Earlier this evening, I received the presidential flag bearer of our great party, the APC, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who came to my residence on a visit.

“As I said to him in my congratulatory message, I have no doubt that with him on the ballot, our party will go into the 2023 contest confident of victory.

“Again, I pledge my unalloyed commitment as a loyal party member to work for the success of the party and our flag bearer at all times.”