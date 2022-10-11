2023: I’ll Defeat APC, PDP, Says Kwankwaso

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has said he will defeat the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 election.

Kwankwaso stated this while addressing a mammoth crowd at the inauguration of the Kano State NNPP campaign office on Sunday.

He said, “This crowd signifies the need and urge for new leadership, not only in the state but the country at large. The biggest surprise will come when our party, the NNPP wins the 2023 presidential election, God willing.”

He continued, “Those of you supposed to be in primary school will have access to free education, the university students will be back to school, while outstanding secondary students stand the opportunity for scholarship in both Nigeria and foreign universities.”

The former governor of Kano State was received by party supporters, candidates, businessmen and celebrities who defied the scorching heat.

“I wish to use this opportunity to introduce to you our candidates for the various elective positions in Kano before I come back during campaigns. We have the most qualified candidates for both executive and legislative positions,” he added.