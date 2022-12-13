2023: IGP Strategises For Better Election

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, in line with the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, to leaving a legacy of a deepened democratic system and credible electoral process in the nation, has engaged in tactical meetings and conferences with various stakeholders to build solid Standard Operating Procedure and strategic communication action plan geared towards having a seamless electoral process for the 2023 General Elections.

In furtherance of the IGP’s critical plans in actualizing free, fair, and credible elections in Nigeria, a strategic meeting with all heads of operations of national security agencies in the country, was held at the instance of the IGP , on Tuesday 13th December 2022, at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, to further deepen inter-agency collaborative initiatives towards guaranteeing secure electioneering processes for the 2023 General Elections.

At the meeting, the IGP emphasized the need to enhance actionable intelligence gathering and sharing, coordinated operations, and adequate deployment of personnel and resources by all relevant security agencies and stakeholders in the election process.

In the same vein, the IGP has called on the Nigeria Police spokespersons, at the 2022 Police Public Relations Officers’ Conference currently ongoing in Ibadan, Oyo State, to develop and implement a productive Strategic Communication Action Plan that will give leverage to the already established operational drives of the Police to have a free, fair and credible election in 2023.

The IGP, who spoke through the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID), DIG Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, mni, admonished the Police PROs to exhibit their skills in strategic communication to stem the pockets of electoral conflicts and violence being experienced across the country, as such could be a general panacea for security challenges in Nigeria.

The PPROs Conference themed ‘Strengthening Strategic Communication Towards Police Reforms, Security and Integrity of 2023 Election’, with the opening ceremony held at Kakanfo Inn, Ibadan on Monday 12th December 2022, will come to a close on Thursday 15th December 2022, with a gala night at the same venue.