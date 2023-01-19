2023: If Nigeria Gets It Wrong Again, This Nation Will Bleed – Actress Iyabo Ojo

Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo has said that Nigeria will bleed if citizens doesn’t get it right with the upcoming 2023 general elections.

In a post shared on her Twitter handle, Ojo said Nigerians are really suffering as she receives depressing messages from many on a daily basis.

”People are really suffering, It’s a daily struggle these days, I’m so scared to even open my DM’s. because 90% of the messages are depressing. My dear Country. If Nigeria gets it wrong again in 2023, this nation will bleed”, she wrote.