2023: Gov Bello Assures Tinubu, APC Of Victory

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State says all the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state are united and have resolved to make the party victorious in the 2023 general elections.

The Governor stated this when the APC Presidential candidate Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu commissioned the largest Campaign office which is also housing a situation room for the North Central zone in minna.

The edifice was donated by the law maker representing Niger East, Senator Mohammad Sani Musa.

Governor Sani Bello who said though there were issues after the primary elections in the state, efforts were made to reconcile aggrieved members which has yielded positive results.

He assured that the party will retain power in the state at the centre.

“All the candidacies here are united. There were lapses after the primary but we are making progress. Niger is carry go”, he said.

Senator Sani Musa explained that the situation room is well equipped and will be used to monitor the 2023 general elections.

Earlier a mammoth crowd welcomed the APC Presidential candidate and his campaign train at the Trade Fair Complex, Minna.

The APC Presidential candidate, was in Minna to flag-off the 2023 Presidential Campaign in the state.

Bola Tinubu who was overwhelmed with the massive turn out of supporters appreciated them and enjoined them to vote for the APC candidates in the 2023 general elections

The APC Presidential candidate thereafter commissioned another North Central Zone Campaign office for the party, donated by Alh. Muhammed Idris Malagi and 33 vehicles comprising of three Sharon and 30 kekenapep.

Governor Sani Bello led the train to the Emir of Minna Palace where they held a closed-door meeting.