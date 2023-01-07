2023: God Has Not Told Me Who Will Win – Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, has said that God has not yet spoken to him about who would be elected as the nation’s next President in the upcoming 2023 elections.

The eminent clergyman made the assertion on Saturday, January 7, at the Redemption City, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ogun State, during this month’s Holy Ghost Service dubbed “Wonderful.”

Adeboye continued by advising RCCG members as well as other Nigerians to make sure their Permanent Voter Cards are accessible and prepared to be used to perform their civic rights in the next presidential election on February 25, regardless of whether God declares the winner beforehand or not.

“You may be saying the election is next month and He has not spoken until now. I advise that you get your PVCs ready.

“If He doesn’t speak before the elections, then be ready to vote as your spirit leads. If He tells me, well, I may tell you or I may not,” he said.

Speaking to the crowd on additional predictions about the winner, Adeboye stressed the need to focus exclusively on the words of God and toss out bogus prophesies.

The RCCG leader also exhorted the crowd to live holy lives in order to hear God speak and to be prepared to act on His instructions in order to avoid being misled by false prophesies.