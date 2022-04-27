2023: Fayemi Visits Akeredolu Over Presidential Race

Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, on Tuesday visited his Ondo State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, over his bid for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

According to the Chief Press Secretary to Governor of Ondo State, Richard Olabode, Fayemi was received by Akeredolu at the Exco chambers of the Governor’s office.

Present at the meeting were the state deputy governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa; Members of the Ondo State House of Assembly led by the deputy speaker, Rt. Hon. Samuel Aderoboye; Memebrs of the State Executive Council led by the Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu; Members of the APC State Working Committee led by the deputy state chairman, , Agabra Ikoto Atili; and other party leaders.

Olabode said, “Governor Fayemi said he was in the state for consultation ahead of the APC presidential primary election, stressing that the move is about making fundamental changes in the lives of the people.

“Dr. Fayemi said he has the courage, knowledge, capacity, competence, experience and the Omoluabi virtues to drive the country in the right direction and bring the desired development in the country.

“The NGF chair equally solicited the prayers and support of all for his ambition, saying the project is a collective one.

“While saying that national cohesion is being challenged in the country, Governor Fayemi promised to engender national unity that everybody is yearning for.

“Earlier, Governor Akeredolu welcomed the Ekiti State Governor to his office, describing his consultation visits to his brother Governors as commendable.”