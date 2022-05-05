2023: Failure To Zone Presidential Ticket To South-East Means Declaration Of Biafra – Group

An Igbo youth group, the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, has said the failure of political parties, especially the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party, to field Igbo presidential candidates will mean an automatic declaration of Biafra.

The group alleged that the two major political parties have concluded plans to zone tickets to the North.

President General of COSEYL, Goodluck Ibem, made this known in a statement he signed.

According to COSEYL, “it is unconstitutional, a treasonable offence and a defiant suspension of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for anyone to throw away the rotation of the office of the President between the North and South as encapsulated in the federal character principle in the Nigerian constitution.

“When a particular section of the country is excluded from governance and other political positions, it means automatically that they have been told in plain language that they are no longer part of the country which is invariably a declaration of another country in a country.

“We want our brothers from the North to know that the South is not begging for the position of the President of Nigeria, but it is our constitutional right to produce the Nigerian president come 2023.

“The same way the Nigerian government explores the oil deposits in the South as a property of the federal government, so also it is the right of Nigerians from the South to produce the president of Nigeria come 2023”.