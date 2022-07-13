2023: Ezeagu Leaders Hail Ugwuanyi’s Leadership Role In Enugu PDP Primaries

Critical stakeholders of Ezeagu Local Government Area, under the umbrella of Ezeagu Union, have expressed gratitude to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for the exceptional wisdom and political sagacity he exhibited in ensuring a peaceful and successful conduct of the primary elections of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the council area in particular and state in general.

The Ezeagu leaders said they were pleased with the outcome of the party primaries which saw the emergence of their illustrious sons, Rt. Hon. Dr. Festus Uzor and Rt. Hon. Chima Obieze as the flagbearers of the PDP for Udi/Ezeagu Federal Constituency and Ezeagu Constituency respectively, in the 2023 general elections.

They also appreciated Gov. Ugwuanyi for entrenching peace and good governance in Enugu State in spite of the numerous challenges confronting the country since he assumed office as governor.

Speaking when members of Ezeagu Union paid a Thank-you visit to Gov. Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, the Chairman of the group, Arch Dennis Onyebuchi, told the governor that “We want to thank you for all your efforts to make us to be living in peace, especially the one you have done recently around the PDP where you are the South East leader and leader in the state”.

The Ezeagu Union Chairman, who gave a historic background of the union and its ideology, asked the governor to “take our thank you very seriously”.

Adding his voice, Prof. Chike Anibeze, who described Gov. Ugwuanyi as “a man with pragmatic eyes of picking up excellence”, said: “We are here in full and everybody who is supposed to be here is here. We are here on our own volition. We made up our minds to be here. We came because we want you to understand the unity that is embedded in us.

“We have gone through the party primaries. The people that emerged, emerged, and at the end of the day we are still one.

“And we came here specifically to thank you for the way the primaries have been conducted. We realize that in most cases when you have somebody at the topmost echelon of leadership, it is not the way that he is seeing things that most of us who are under are seeing it obviously.

“What we came here to do is to thank you for what you have done for Ezeagu”.

The erudite scholar prayed that God continues to bless and bestow Gov. Ugwuanyi with long life, good health and the wisdom to maintain the tempo of peace and good governance in Enugu State, which he said has identified Enugu one of the most peaceful and safest states in Nigeria.

Also in her speech, Prof. Joy Ezeilo described Gov. Ugwuanyi as “a good man presiding over Enugu State, who has built bridges and has enormous respect across Nigeria”.

Applauding the governor’s commitment to God, Prof. Ezeilo revealed that “that has been his strength” and beseeched God to continue to lead the governor, stressing that Ezeagu LGA has benefited immensely from his administration in so many ways.

“You will admire his (Ugwuanyi’s) extraordinary capacity with humility. It is so natural. We are proud of you. We thank you for bringing people together. Thank you for the primaries in Enugu State. Nobody is going to court.

“PDP is still intact. We have come together and we are one. And we want to assure you that we will deliver PDP 100 percent in Ezeagu. So far PDP is involved, that is where we are going. We have also united to come and say thank you for what you have done”, she said.

In their separate speeches, Ozo Ferdinand Anikwe, former Chairman of Ezeagu LGA, Hon. Emeka Ozoagu and the Royal Fathers, spoke in the same direction, appreciating Gov. Ugwuanyi for his special interest in their council area, reassuring the governor that they will ever remain grateful to him.

The Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, the immediate past Chief of Staff to the Governor and PDP Candidate for Udi/Ezeagu Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Dr. Uzor, the member representing Ezeagu Constituency and PDP Candidate, Rt. Hon. Obieze, the Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Dr. David Ugwunta, the Council Chairman, Hon. Chukwudi Ozoeluba, the Chairman, Ezeagu Council of Traditional Rulers, HRH Igwe A. Otiji, were among the leaders of Ezeagu LGA at the event.