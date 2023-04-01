2023 Elections Not Credible – Davido

Singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has said the 2023 general election was not credible.

He also lamented the low turnout of voters during the polls.

Davido said this during an interview with Beat 99.9 FM.

He said, “I’m happy that people were not really coming out. You know if I was online, I would have been really vocal about it (the election). I have always been vocal about it.

“But, I mean, I was happy about it. That’s just being honest.”

It’s what it is! But I personally don’t feel like that was really a credible election. You know what I’m saying? I feel like the most important thing is the safety of life of everybody. But in all, that wasn’t it. So, I don’t think I will be able to hide that. I can’t hide that,” Davido added.