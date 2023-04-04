2023 Elections: My Trust Broken, Says Soyinka

Nobel laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, has described the recently concluded general election as “not the most edifying exercise that we have been through”.

Soyinka, who had been away from the country, disclosed this during an interview with Channels Television’s Roadmap 2023.

“On arriving, I came in for the World Poetry Day, and immediately, I was bombarded by the most horrendous narratives both pre and after the elections,” he said.

“Since then, I’ve also read columns; I’ve seen Nigerian papers for the first time in months and I didn’t like what I read at all.

“My trust has broken down completely and even the minimum restraint that we’ve learnt to expect from seasoned politicians have been jettisoned completely.”