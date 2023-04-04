Headline

2023 Elections: My Trust Broken, Says Soyinka

Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
4

Nobel laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, has described the recently concluded general election as “not the most edifying exercise that we have been through”.

Soyinka, who had been away from the country, disclosed this during an interview with Channels Television’s Roadmap 2023.

“On arriving, I came in for the World Poetry Day, and immediately, I was bombarded by the most horrendous narratives both pre and after the elections,” he said.

“Since then, I’ve also read columns; I’ve seen Nigerian papers for the first time in months and I didn’t like what I read at all.

“My trust has broken down completely and even the minimum restraint that we’ve learnt to expect from seasoned politicians have been jettisoned completely.”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
4

Related Articles

lai mohammed

Lai Mohammed Accuses Obi Of Treason

35 mins ago
Bandits

Bandits Abduct 10 Students In Kaduna

47 mins ago
Keyamo

Keyamo Mocks Anti-Tinubu Protest In US

58 mins ago
Biden

Ignore Anti-Tinubu Protest In US, APC Tells Biden

5 hours ago