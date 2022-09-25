2023: Don’t Vote For Killers, Jonathan Warns Nigerians

Headline

Former president Goodluck Jonathan has urged Nigerians not to make the mistake of voting for killers in the 2023 general elections.

Jonathan also advised politicians to desist from killing others to attain power, adding that those who do such will continue to kill to maintain the power.

Jonathan made this known while speaking in Uyo during a special interdenominational service to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the creation of Akwa Ibom State, on Sunday.

“In 2023, you must not make the mistake to vote killers.

“Those who will carry knives, guns, and all kinds of gadgets to go and kill people because of politics, are the enemies of society.

“If you kill to become a leader, you will continue to kill to remain a leader.

“The people will continue to suffer. Make sure that from the House of Assembly to the House of Representatives to Senate to governor, you vote for the right people in Akwa Ibom State,” Jonathan said.

