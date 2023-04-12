2023: Diri Emerges PDP Bayelsa Gov Candidate

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has emerged as the standard bearer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for his re-election in November this year.

In the guber primaries conducted by the PDP panel headed by the Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, Governor Diri, who was the sole aspirant of the party scored 305 votes to emerge the winner.

Diri, appreciated the leaders and stakeholders of the party for the opportunity to fly the flag of PDP and expressed confidence that the achievements recorded by the current administration in the last 3 years would propel his re-election.

The Governor particularly thanked the immediate past Governor, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, for standing firmly with him and the Deputy Governor in 2019