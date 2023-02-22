News

2023: Desist From Conflict, Jonathan Urged Nigerians

Anthony Adeniyi7 hours ago
38
Goodluck Jonathan
Goodluck Jonathan

Former president Goodluck Jonathan has urged Nigerians to desist from any act that will lead to conflict.

Jonathan said this as the country prepared to cast votes to elect its next president on Saturday.

This was contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser, Ikechukwu Eze.

He said, “We must desist from the temptation of yielding to those desirous of making our communities and states theatres of conflicts for their selfish ends.

“Let us eschew hatred and violence and display true sportsmanship during and after the poll.”

Jonathan said that the 2023 election means so much to all the citizens, describing it as a moment of truth and courage.

He also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), critical stakeholders, security agencies, civil and non-partisan to be professional in carrying out their duties during the general election.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi7 hours ago
38

Related Articles

Kayode Fayemi

Fayemi Calls For Free And Fair Polls

3 hours ago
Kaduna state

Kaduna Rolls Out Measures To Ease Impact Of Naira Crunch

23 hours ago
Obaseki

Obaseki Lifts Ban On Union Activities In Edo Tertiary Institutions

1 day ago

2023: Police, Army, Others Embark On Show Of Force In Anambra

1 day ago