2023: Desist From Conflict, Jonathan Urged Nigerians

Former president Goodluck Jonathan has urged Nigerians to desist from any act that will lead to conflict.

Jonathan said this as the country prepared to cast votes to elect its next president on Saturday.

This was contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser, Ikechukwu Eze.

He said, “We must desist from the temptation of yielding to those desirous of making our communities and states theatres of conflicts for their selfish ends.

“Let us eschew hatred and violence and display true sportsmanship during and after the poll.”

Jonathan said that the 2023 election means so much to all the citizens, describing it as a moment of truth and courage.

He also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), critical stakeholders, security agencies, civil and non-partisan to be professional in carrying out their duties during the general election.