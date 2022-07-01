2023: Delta Comedians, MCs Endorse Atiku For President

Comedians and MCs Association of Nigeria, Delta State Chapter have endorsed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for the 2023 general elections.

The group which announced their endorsement on Thursday during a courtesy visit to the State Commissioner for Youth Development, Comrade Ifeanyi Michael Egwunyenga at his office in Asaba, said they were supporting Atiku because of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s consistent support towards the growth of their association.

The MCs paid glowing tributes to Governor Okowa for his commitment to the growth of the entertainment and talent industry which includes the appointment of entertainers into his administration.

The President of the Association, MC Okoloko Papa stated that they were endorsing Atiku for President due to the relationship Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has built with entertainers in the State.

According to him, we commend Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for the building of the Asaba Leisure park and Film village as well as the sustained conducive environment for the growth of the entertainment industry in the state.

“As entertainers, we are the mouthpiece of the society, and we have resolved to utilize our talent, reach and influence to promote the antecedents of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in our State” Precious Eke (content too much) said on behalf of the group.

Responding, Egwunyenga thanked the group for their support and urged them to work in synergy and lend their voice positively in galvanizing their colleagues for the Atiku/Okowa presidential bid while assuring them of the State Government’s continued support and partnership in their projects.

Also present at the visit, Barr. Ikechukwu Maduemezia among others.